"Chervona Kalyna" Brigade repelled assault on Pokrovsk direction: 240 occupiers, 21 armored vehicles and 96 motorcycles neutralized. VIDEO
Today, fighters of the 14th "Chervona Kalyna" (Red Viburnum) Brigade of the National Guard repelled a large-scale mechanized assault by Russian occupiers on the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by the NGU commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy threw a large number of vehicles into the battle. This time, most of them were armored combat vehicles and motorcycles, along with nearly two companies of manpower. However, our defenders demonstrated true professionalism.
Preliminarily confirmed enemy losses: over 240 occupiers neutralized (killed and wounded).
Enemy equipment destroyed:
-
96 motorcycles
-
21 armored combat vehicles
-
2 vehicles
-
2 artillery systems
