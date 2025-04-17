Defense Forces liberated around 16 km² near Pokrovsk – Syrskyi. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the operational area of the OTG (Operational-Tactical Group) Donetsk. In recent weeks, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko in the Pokrovsk of Donetsk region.

He posted this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I worked in the operational area of the OTG Donetsk. Over the course of three days, I visited nearly all brigades of this most powerful grouping of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which is bearing the brunt of the enemy’s spring offensive and destroying its best forces and assets. In particular, on the Pokrovsk axis, our troops are repelling around 30 enemy assaults daily and inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

Syrskyi received briefings from the commander of the Operational-Tactical Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, worked closely with brigade commanders at their command posts, and resolved urgent issues related to combat operations, ammunition supply, and logistical support on site, he added.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk region, - DeepState

"Of course, our greatest asset and highest value is our people. I paid attention to the thorough preparation and combat readiness of each unit and every assault group," Syrskyi emphasized.

"This must remain under constant supervision of the brigade commander and is the direct responsibility of each battalion commander. I issued the necessary orders to resolve outstanding issues and address current needs," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted that Russia has not changed its objective — to push Ukrainian forces out of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to reach the administrative borders of both oblasts. However, the enemy's plan remains unfulfilled.

"We continue our defensive operation, conduct counteroffensive actions, and have achieved some progress. Over the past few weeks, we have liberated approximately 16 square kilometers of territory near the settlements of Udachne, Kotlyne, and Shevchenko," the general concluded.

Read more: 207 children remain in zone of mandatory evacuation in Donetsk region



