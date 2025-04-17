We are getting closer to achieving peace in Ukraine. We are waiting for response from Russia – Trump

US President Donald Trump said he expects a response from Russia on the ceasefire in Ukraine this week.

Trump said this during a briefing at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET reports.

When asked how long Vladimir Putin should respond to the truce proposal before he faces tariffs or additional sanctions, he said:

"We'll see what happens. I believe we are getting closer to achieving peace in Ukraine. We will hear the response from Russia to the ceasefire proposal this week, and after that we will make a decision... We want it to stop. We want the death and killing to stop," Trump emphasized.

Addressing Trump, Meloni said: "Together we can build a just and lasting peace. We support your efforts, Donald."

"I think we are doing well in that effort ... I think we are close," Trump the American president added.