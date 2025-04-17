Zelenskyy appoints Hryhorov as head of Sumy RSA (updated)

On Thursday, April 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Oleh Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration (RSA).

The corresponding decree No. 245/2025 was published on the website of the President's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Oleh Oleksiiovych Hryhorov as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

As a reminder, the government approved the candidacy of Oleh Hryhorov for the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration on April 15.

By another decree, No. 242/2025, the president officially dismissed Volodymyr Artyukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration "in accordance with his application."

Read more: Ivan Sopiha appointed as State Secretary of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense – Umerov

Earlier, the Sumy Regional Council submitted a draft resolution expressing no confidence in the head of the Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh.

The mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, stated that Artiukh had organized an award ceremony for servicemen of the 117th Territorial Defense Brigade at the congress center of Sumy State University, which was later hit by a Russian strike.

On April 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft presidential decree by Volodymyr Zelensky on dismissing Volodymyr Artiukh from the post of head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

Eyewitness testimony about the first moments after the ballistic missile strike on Sumy on April 13 is available in a report by Censor.NET: "Passenger of bus destroyed by Russian Iskander missile in Sumy: "I started pulling out those who were showing signs of life. But front third of bus was crammed with motionless bodies…"

Earlier, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov reported that President Zelensky is appointing as head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration a man linked to Russian senator and traitor Andrii Derkach — Oleh Hryhorov — who fled and abandoned his subordinates and weapons at the start of the Russian invasion in the Luhansk region. This appointment, he said, poses a threat to the security of Sumy region. Full story available via the link.

Read more: Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine