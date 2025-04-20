ENG
Russian missile attack on Kharkiv: 17 people are still in hospital. Three children are in moderate condition

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 18

Due to an enemy ballistic attack on Kharkiv, 17 people are still in hospital. There are children among them.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"After the enemy attack with ballistic missiles that Russian troops used to attack Kharkiv on Friday, 17 people remain in hospitals. Among them, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy are in moderate condition. All of them are being provided with highly qualified medical care," he said.

On the morning of April 18, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on a densely populated area of Kharkiv.

shoot out (13086) injury (1012) Kharkiv (1281) Kharkivska region (505) Kharkivskyy district (158)
