Signal scandal: officials fired from Pentagon say they were "vilified"

Pentagon officials who were fired over the Signal data leak scandal accuse the agency's representatives of "tarnishing" their reputation.

This is stated in their joint statement published on the social network X, Censor.NET reports citingHromadske.

It was made public on behalf of Advisor to the US Secretary of Defense Dan Caldwell, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, and Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Carroll.

Earlier, Polititco wrote that they had been furloughed, and that Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense Joe Kasper would be fired and reassigned.

However, Caldwell, Selnick, and Carroll's statement makes it clear that they were not just put on leave, but fired. According to them, they are "deeply disappointed" with the way their service at the Pentagon ended.

They claimed that anonymous Pentagon officials had tarnished their reputations with baseless accusations as they left. Since all three were in the military, they say, they "understand the importance of protecting information and worked every day to ensure it."

"To date, we have not been told what exactly we have been accused of, whether any investigation is ongoing, or whether there has been any real investigation into the so-called 'leaks,'" they said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the dismissed officials said they "remain committed to the mission of the Trump-Vance administration" and expressed hope that they would be able to "support these efforts in other roles" in the future.

Earlier, it was reported that Hegseth's adviser may have been involved in leaks from the Pentagon.