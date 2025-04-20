More and more European countries are considering financing Ukrainian defense instead of supplying weapons - WP

More and more European countries are considering the model of injecting money into the Ukrainian defense industry instead of sending ready-made weapons.

It is noted that there are doubts in Europe as to whether Europe will be able to fully compensate for the possible termination of American aid to Ukraine, especially air defense.

A European official, on condition of anonymity, told the publication that more and more European countries are considering a model of injecting money into the Ukrainian defense industry instead of sending ready-made weapons.

According to European representatives, this could speed up the provision of aid, as European stockpiles run out after sending weapons to Ukraine.

According to an unnamed European official, this strategy also allows NATO countries to use Ukraine as a kind of testing ground for weapons development and testing. This includes drones, in which NATO countries do not have the same experience as Ukrainians.

"It's a win-win. It is cheaper for us. They need to produce. And Ukrainians teach us a lot," the European official said.