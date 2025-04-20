Pentagon announces rotation of about 6000 troops in Eastern Europe

The US Department of Defense has announced a planned rotation of two US brigades in Eastern Europe. Earlier, the media wrote about the possible reduction of the US army in Europe after Donald Trump' s return to the White House.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DW.

It is noted that the US Department of Defense has announced a planned rotation this summer of approximately six thousand US military personnel serving in Eastern Europe. This message was published on Friday, April 18.

According to this information, the 3rd Armored Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division will replace the 1st Armored Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division in Europe. Several soldiers from the latter were recently killed in Lithuania during a training exercise.

In addition, the 1st Armored Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division of the US Army will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade of the 1st Armored Division in Europe.

The rotation will involve about 6,000 soldiers

According to the US military portal Task&Purpose, this is a planned rotation of about 6,000 US troops as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The United States and NATO have been conducting it since 2014. American soldiers are sent to serve for nine months in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and the Baltic States.

On average, each US Army brigade has about 3-5 thousand soldiers. According to Task&Purpose, the 3rd Armored Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, which is heading to Europe, has about 3,500 soldiers.

According to the U.S. European Command (Eucom), there are about 78,000 U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe, including about 37,000 in Germany. There are about 10 thousand in Poland.

The Pentagon has recently confirmed its intention to reduce the US military presence in Syria.

Recently, the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe and NATO, General Christopher Cavoli , stated that he did not agree with the idea of withdrawing U.S. troops from the continent.