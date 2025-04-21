Pentagon chief Hegseth shared plans for Houthi strikes in chat with wife and brother - New York Times

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth was discussing the details of the strikes against the Houthis not only in a chat room that happened to include Atlantic magazine editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. There was another chat room that included Hagseth's wife, brother and lawyer.

According to Censor.NET, the New York Times reported this with reference to people familiar with the situation.

According to them, on the same day that the Atlantic journalist was added to the chat to discuss strikes on the Houthis, Hegseth discussed the military operation in another private Signal chat, which was attended by his wife Jennifer, brother Phil and personal lawyer Tim Parlatore.

According to CNN's sources, this second Signal group, to which Hegseth wrote from his personal phone, was created during his congressional confirmation, and in which Hegseth and his inner circle of more than ten people discussed everything related to the procedure.

But Hegseth continued to use this private chat room even after his confirmation as minister and, according to sources, laid out detailed plans for strikes against the Yemeni Houthis.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally got into a private chat in Signal, where members of the US presidential administration were discussing strikes on Yemen.

Read more: Signal scandal: officials fired from Pentagon say they were "vilified"

Trump also said that he was "unaware" of the report by The Atlantic journalist, who was accidentally added to a secret Signal chat where members of his administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Subsequently, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that US military plans were discussed in the chat room and accused The Atlantic's editor-in-chief of "spreading fake news."

Later, the White House, commenting on the Signal scandal, said that the case was closed and that Trump retained confidence in Waltz.