People’s Deputy Volodymyr Moroz died

Volodymyr Moroz, a member of the parliamentary group "Restoring Ukraine", has died.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament, Censor.NET informs.

He was the chairman of the Subcommittee on Electricity and Electricity Transportation of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, people's deputies of Ukraine, the leadership and staff of the Parliament's Secretariat express their sincere condolences on the untimely death of Volodymyr Moroz, MP of the IX convocation," the statement said.

He was 57 years old.

