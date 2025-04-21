ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16270 visitors online
News Pope Francis died
26 654 239

Pope Francis died, - media

Pope Francis died on 21 April 2025. What is known

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.

This is reported by Clash Report, Censor.NET informs.

On 20 April, Pope Francis addressed the faithful for the first time since suffering from pneumonia at Easter.

In his Easter message, the pontiff referred to "war-torn" Ukraine, calling for peace and encouraging the parties to the conflict to work towards a just and lasting peace.

The 88-year-old Francis was hospitalised on 14 February with a severe respiratory infection, which led to the most serious deterioration in his health in the 12 years of his papacy.

Read more: Pope Francis makes his first public appearance after several weeks of illness

Author: 

The Pope (79) death (1543) Pope Francis (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 