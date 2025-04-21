Pope could have died of stroke - media

The probable cause of death of 88-year-old Pope Francis could be a stroke.

This is reported by La Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reports.

The interlocutors of the publications said that he "died peacefully". They added that he died due to brain problems. Doctors believe it was probably a stroke.

The doctors saw no connection, at least not an obvious one, with the respiratory problems that led to the Pope's hospitalization in February.

The Italian news agency ANSA, citing unnamed sources, also reported that the cause of the pontiff's death was a cerebral hemorrhage. The death occurred suddenly in the morning at 07:35 and was not directly related to respiratory pathologies.

In the coming hours, the Holy See will publish an official statement indicating the cause of death.

Read more: Pope calls on Ukrainian youth to "forgive their enemies"

The death of Pope Francis

Pope Francis died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 after several weeks of treatment for pneumonia.