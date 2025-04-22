Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 38 people injured, including 7 children. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson.

This was announced by the head of ZRMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

There were also explosions in Kherson.

Earlier, the Air Force had warned about the launch of the GABs at Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

"As a result of a hostile attack by Russians in Zaporizhzhia region, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia," the head of the region later said.

Preliminary, there are victims, said Fedorov.

He also made public the consequences of the enemy attack.

"Two people are wounded. These are the preliminary results of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. The injured are being taken to hospital," he added.

It is known that the Russian attack claimed a woman's life.

"The 69-year-old woman was seriously injured. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but could not save her," said the head of the RMA.

It is also known that two children were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition and a 4-year-old boy is in moderate condition.

The number of wounded has now risen to 13.

As of 13:15, the number of wounded increased to 15.

At 13:45, the head of the region reported that the number of wounded had increased to 22. Three children were wounded, among them. One person died.

So far, 4 children are known to be injured.

The boys, aged 16, 14, 4 and 3, are currently in hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate.

As of 4 p.m., 26 people have been reported injured, including 4 children.

As of 6:40 p.m., the number of Zaporizhzhia residents who sought medical help increased to 33. One person died

Update as of 19:28: A total of 38 Zaporizhzhia residents have sought medical assistance. Among the injured are seven children.









