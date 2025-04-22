Starmer and New Zealand Prime Minister Lyxon visit Ukrainian soldiers in Britain: Ukrainians are fighting in Russia’s extremely immoral war

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Laxon, visited a military base in the west of England where Ukrainian troops are being trained.

This is reported by Sky News, Censor.NET informs.

Starmer addressed the military personnel of the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Ukraine, expressing his deep respect for the resilience of Ukrainians.

"This is the second time I've come to see this training for the front line in Ukraine, and, like last time, I am extremely impressed," the British Prime Minister said.

His visit was also an opportunity to deepen the defense partnership between Britain and New Zealand.

Christopher Laxon, for his part, called Ukrainian soldiers "deeply inspiring" and "heroes" who are fighting in "a grossly unjust, illegal and immoral war waged by Russia."