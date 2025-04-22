ENG
Ukrainian soldier finishes off occupier in trench with his bare hands. VIDEO 18+

A video has been posted online showing a fragment of a hand-to-hand fight between a Ukrainian soldier and an occupier.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the fighter striking the Russian many times and then making control shots.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

