Ruscists hit Sloviansk with FABs: man was killed, woman wounded. PHOTOS (updated)
Russian occupation forces attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region at around 10 am.
This was reported by the CMA, Censor.NET reports.
"FABs, Aleksandrova and Khortytska streets. Two people are wounded. One of them is in an extremely serious condition," the statement said.
Private houses were damaged and destroyed.
The police later reported that a man died as a result of hostile fire. A woman was wounded.
"Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs on the city. Both hit a private yard.
A 70-year-old woman was wounded, her 72-year-old husband died in hospital from his wounds. At least 17 private houses were damaged," the statement said.
