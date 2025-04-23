ENG
FPV drone pilots and Stugna ATGM operators destroyed Russian MTLB along with 8 stormtroopers. VIDEO

FPV drone pilots and Stugna ATGM operators of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi destroyed the Russians' MTLBs along with 8 stormtroopers in the Novopavlivka sector.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the social network.

