Denmark allocates more than €42 million for artillery ammunition for Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Denmark will allocate 317 million Danish kroner (over 42 million euros) for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Denmark, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that today Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will meet with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur.

Among other things, the ministers will discuss further support for Ukraine and Denmark's allocation of about DKK 317 million for artillery ammunition to be purchased through Estonia.

"It is very important that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine's fight for freedom. We must continue to direct our support so that Ukrainians can withstand Russian aggression," said Mr. Poulsen.

According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, Ukraine is in great need of continuous supplies of artillery ammunition of various calibers.

As part of the new aid package, Denmark has decided to finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine through Estonia.

"Assistance to Ukraine should be provided in accordance with the specific wishes and needs of Ukraine. It is good and important that Estonia is able to deliver the desired types of ammunition to Ukrainians," added Poulsen.

The two ministers will also discuss Estonia's work to strengthen Ukraine's IT security under the auspices of the IT Coalition.