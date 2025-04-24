Schoolchildren are waiting outside apartment building in Sviatoshyn District, hoping to hear news about their friend who hasn’t been in touch since last night. PHOTOS

Near a house in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, which was hit by the occupiers' rocket attacks at night, schoolchildren are waiting for news about their teenage friend, whose contact with them was cut off at night.

This was reported by journalist Daryna Kolomiets on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Dozens of schoolchildren are gathered outside an apartment building in Sviatoshyn. Their friend — a teenager — hasn’t been in touch since last night. His girlfriend is here too… They’re waiting. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they panic and run around the long red-and-white tape when they hear someone has been pulled from the rubble. The first time — it was a body. Police asked for a photo — it wasn’t him, thank God (though what kind of ‘thank God’ is that). The second time — someone was pulled out alive. Not him either. The kids are still sitting there," she wrote.

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 dead, over 100 injured, including 6 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS







On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, at least 9 people were killed in the attack and more than 100 were injured to varying degrees.

See more: Two railway workers injured in Kyiv and Zhytomyr - UZ. PHOTO