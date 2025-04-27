Defense spending of 2% of GDP by NATO countries is not enough, - US Ambassador to Alliance Whitaker

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that NATO member states should increase defense spending. He emphasized that the current spending of 2% of GDP is not enough.

The ambassador said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"I believe that our European allies and Canada realize that they need to do much more than they did after they committed to spending 2% of their GDP on defense and defense-related activities. The message now is that this is not enough. We live in a dangerous world," said Whitaker.

He noted that one of the dangers is Russia, which threatens European allies. Whitaker also mentioned Iran and China.

"It's a very big and dangerous world. We all need to seize this opportunity as Donald Trump leads these alliances to be ready to meet all of these threats," the US ambassador said.

Whitaker said that before the NATO summit in The Hague in June 2025, all member states should take the initiative to increase defense spending.