Enemy launched massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 12-year-old girl was killed and there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the night of 29 April, the Russian army again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region on a massive scale. The defenders of the sky destroyed 7 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in the Hubynska community of Samarivskyi district. A 6-year-old girl and two adults were injured. All are undergoing outpatient treatment. A private house and an outbuilding were partially destroyed. Another house and a garage were damaged.

The enemy also attacked the Sloviansk community of Synelnykivskyi district with a UAV. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.

The aggressor struck the Velykomykhailivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a GAB. The consequences are being investigated.

Nikopol district was hit with artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were affected. A 47-year-old woman was wounded. She is hospitalised in moderate condition.

Infrastructure, 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.







Read more: At night, Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: man was killed and 14-year-old girl was injured in Pavlohrad. PHOTOS