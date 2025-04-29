Enemy launched massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: 12-year-old girl was killed and there are casualties. PHOTOS
On the night of 29 April, the Russian army again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region on a massive scale. The defenders of the sky destroyed 7 UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.
A 12-year-old girl was killed in the Hubynska community of Samarivskyi district. A 6-year-old girl and two adults were injured. All are undergoing outpatient treatment. A private house and an outbuilding were partially destroyed. Another house and a garage were damaged.
The enemy also attacked the Sloviansk community of Synelnykivskyi district with a UAV. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise.
The aggressor struck the Velykomykhailivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a GAB. The consequences are being investigated.
Nikopol district was hit with artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were affected. A 47-year-old woman was wounded. She is hospitalised in moderate condition.
Infrastructure, 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and a power line were damaged.
