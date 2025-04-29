Ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine are in full swing. I’m more optimistic than I was two weeks ago - Vance

Negotiations on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine are currently in full swing.

US Vice President JD Vance said this in an interview with Charlie Kirk's online show, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Obviously, I don't want to make premature conclusions about the negotiations, because they are now, as you know, in full swing... We have Russians who want one version of the peace agreement. There are Ukrainians who want another. The biggest breakthrough is that both sides are now talking about what they need to stop the fighting. But what one side needs is different from what the other needs, and the task of diplomacy is to try to bring these positions closer together," Vance said.

At the same time, he noted that he did not know 100% whether this would be possible, but he was more optimistic now than before.

"I feel more optimistic today than I did two weeks ago. And two weeks ago I was more optimistic than two months ago. So we are moving forward, the process is moving. We just have to keep going - sometimes applying pressure, sometimes being more friendly, sometimes offering rewards, sometimes offering punishment," Vance added.

According to the US vice president, if the war does not end soon, Ukraine will not be able to win it.