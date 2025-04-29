Supreme Court upheld sentence of former Deputy Minister for TOT Hrymchak: 10 years of imprisonment

The Criminal Cassation Court of the Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and the ruling of the HACC Appeals Chamber, which sentenced former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories (TOT) Yurii Hrymchak to 10 years of imprisonment.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), according to Censor.NET.

"The Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the SAPO prosecutor, rejected the defense’s cassation appeal, and confirmed the legality of the court decisions.

Thus, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property," the statement reads.

The decision of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal.

Read more: Ukraine's ex-deputy minister for occupied areas released from custody

Hrymchak’s Detention

It should be recalled that in August 2019, Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Yurii Hrymchak and his assistant were detained for soliciting a $1.1 million bribe in exchange for "facilitating the resolution of certain issues."

At the time, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page that Hrymchak and his associates "demanded money for influencing court decisions and officials at the Ministry of Culture to secure favorable rulings."

Read more: Disobedience of serviceman is considered crime even in absence of serious consequences - Supreme Court