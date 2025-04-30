Drones attacked Rylsk in Kursk region of Russian Federation. VIDEO
Drones attacked the city of Rylsk in the Kursk region of Russia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting governor Oleksandr Khinshtein.
He reported alleged damage to three apartment buildings, one private house and a kindergarten building.
Also, according to him, 3 people were injured.
The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of 34 UAVs, including 15 over Kursk region.
Videos of the aftermath of the strike are also posted online.
