Two Russian commanders charged in absentia for ordering decapitation of AFU soldier. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two commanders of Russian army units who ordered the decapitation of a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman in the Volnovakha district have been formally charged in absentia.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

These are residents of the Amur region and Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation - the deputy commander of the 1st motorised rifle battalion for the management of assault units and the commander of the assault company of the Storm detachment of the 394th motorised rifle regiment (military unit 25573) of the 127th motorised rifle division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the SSU, they are Shota Karapetyan (Eustace) and Dmitry Chikhabakh (Sber).





"In 2024, the occupation forces took part in hostilities against the Defence Forces in the Volnovakha district. While near the village of Staromaiorske, the commanders of the units with the call signs "Eustace" and "Sber" ordered the assault troopers to cut off the heads of Ukrainian fallen soldiers, put them on stakes, and display them as fences and instead of Ukrainian flags.

In addition, one of them ordered not to leave Ukrainian servicemen alive, to rob the fallen soldiers, depriving them of personal belongings, money, gold and documents," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

