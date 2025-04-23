Trump administration has closed investigation into Russian war crimes - WP

Donald Trump's administration has decided to disband the group investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

This is reported by The Washington Post, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the White House has cut the work of the Department of Justice's team investigating Russian war crimes and canceled the program to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs who have been sanctioned.

Two of the publication's interlocutors said that Trump also cut the position of the coordinator of a group to collect intelligence on Russian atrocities in Ukraine. The position was created by the US Congress on a bipartisan basis.

According to three current and former officials, the interagency working group led by this coordinator has also been disbanded.

Such actions, experts say, signal to allies and adversaries that the United States is diminishing its role as a global voice for the rule of law.

"This is a very disturbing departure from the U.S. commitment to hold accountable those responsible for war crimes and aggression, especially in the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since World War II," said Eli Rosenbaum, former head of the U.S. Department of Justice's War Crimes Investigation Team, who resigned in January 2024.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), to which the coordinator reported, did not provide a comment.

