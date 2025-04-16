Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC over execution of unarmed Ukrainian soldier by Russian forces in Volnovakha district

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the UN and the ICRC regarding the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier by the Russian occupiers in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region and called for increased pressure on Russia to stop the execution of Ukrainian prisoners.

Lubinets said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"It became known that on April 11 this year, three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were performing combat missions at one of the positions in the Volnovakha district. They were taken prisoner by Russian soldiers, but one of the unarmed Ukrainian soldiers was shot dead by the occupiers!" - the statement reads.

He emphasized that this constitutes a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the еreatment of Prisoners of War, the norms of international humanitarian law, and a grave international crime.

"I have already sent letters to the UN and the ICRC. The actions of the international community and the reaction must be here and now! The crimes of the Russians must be recorded, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice! We need to put pressure on Russia to stop the arbitrary policy of executions of Ukrainian prisoners!" - the Ombudsman said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian invaders shot an unarmed captive serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Rozdolne in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region. The prosecutor's office has launched urgent investigative and search operations aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and the Russian military personnel involved in the commission of the crime.