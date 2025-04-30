Ukrainian IT exports growing, but still lag behind previous years – NBU

Ukraine’s IT services exports reached $545 million in March 2025, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), cited by the industry outlet DOU.

This figure is $10 million (or 2%) higher than in February, but remains below the March 2024 level of $565 million.

The highest March export revenue was recorded in 2023, when the IT sector generated $600 million. In March 2022, export earnings totaled $521 million.

In total, Ukraine’s IT export revenues amounted to $1.57 billion in Q1 2025.

As reported earlier, Ukrainian IT exports stood at $535 million in February 2025. In January, the figure dropped below $500 million for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

What’s happening in Ukraine’s IT sector?

In 2022, the IT industry brought a record $7.34 billion in foreign currency revenue to the Ukrainian economy. Export volume increased by $400 million compared to the pre-war year of 2021.

However, in 2023, exports of Ukrainian IT services dropped by 8.4%, down to $6.7 billion.

In 2024, the sector saw a further 4% decline, with total IT exports amounting to $6.45 billion.

It’s worth noting that since at least 2013, Ukraine’s IT service exports had been growing steadily year over year — surpassing the $5 billion mark for the first time in 2020, and jumping to $6.8 billion in 2021.