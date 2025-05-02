Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: 31 people wounded, houses, plant workshops and university building damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 May, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 11 Russian drones. The attack damaged houses, factory workshops, a university building and a medical facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region.

In particular, 27 multi-storey buildings, 11 private houses, 6 garages, 8 cars, 1 truck, 5 educational buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

So far, the police have received 142 reports of injuries and destruction of homes and property.

Condition of the victims

As of 9:40 a.m., 29 wounded citizens aged 13 to 85 were reported, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.

"Two are in serious condition, four more are in moderate condition. People affected by the hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia continue to come to hospitals in the regional centre," said the head of the regional military administration.

24 people will be treated at home after receiving medical care.

As of 1.10 p.m, the number of casualties increased. According to Fedorov, there are 31 wounded in Zaporizhzhia, including two children.

The number of hospitalised people has increased - 7 people are in medical institutions.

