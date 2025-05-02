Enemy struck massive blow at locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia, - "Ukrzaliznytsia"

On the night of 2 May, Russian invaders attacked a locomotive repair plant in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

"This is a purely civilian enterprise specialising in the repair of passenger electric locomotives. Only in the morning, the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire, and bomb squads are now working," the statement said.

The company noted that the company's staff on duty was in a shelter, so fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

"After the attack on the railway plant DVRZ in Kyiv, this is another example of how the enemy targets exclusively civilian railway enterprises in an attempt to hinder the movement of our country," "Ukrzaliznytsia" added.

