ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12084 visitors online
News Curfew
708 2

Updated curfew rules will be in effect in Donetsk region from May 5

hour, curfew, clock

Updated curfew rules will be in effect in the Donetsk region starting May 5.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the order of the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration of May 1.

  • In settlements located 10 km or less from the front line, the curfew will last from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day.
  • In the settlements located more than 10 km from the front line - from 9:00 pm to 05:00 am.

Read more: Curfew duration reduced in Kherson region from April 1

Author: 

curfew (18) Donetska region (3715)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 