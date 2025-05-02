Updated curfew rules will be in effect in Donetsk region from May 5
Updated curfew rules will be in effect in the Donetsk region starting May 5.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the order of the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration of May 1.
- In settlements located 10 km or less from the front line, the curfew will last from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m. the next day.
- In the settlements located more than 10 km from the front line - from 9:00 pm to 05:00 am.
