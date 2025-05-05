89 combat engagement took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Orikhiv directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, there have been 89 combat engagement on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, hostile artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation affected the areas of Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Ponomarenky, Novodmytrivka, Bachivsk, Uhroidy, Lisne, Myropilske, Porozok, Kucherivka, Buniakyne, Tovstodubove, Brusky, Popivka, Sosnivka and Stepok in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. The town of Zolochiv came under an air strike.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times near Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoozynove and Hlushkivka; our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Myrne and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora, and a battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Ozarianivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two assaults; another combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 32 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Enemy aircraft launched guided missile strikes near Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army, eight attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and in the direction of Odradne. Novopil and Novodarivka were attacked by unguided aerial missiles.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, near Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, and one more engagement is still pending. The enemy also fired unguided aerial missiles at Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped 11 attacks in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and missiles, in particular at Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Kamianske.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives in the Prydniprovske direction.

Fighting in the Kursk region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six invaders' attacks, and another combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 189 artillery rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems, and launched four air strikes, dropping six guided bombs.