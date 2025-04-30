There were 100 clashes at front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lymansk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 04:00 p.m., 100 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the North

Border settlements, including Naumivka, Starykove, Kucherivka, Bachevsk, Chernatske, Porozok, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Bilokopytove, Ulanove, Stepok, Popivka, Shalygino, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Tymonovychi, Khotiyivka in the Chernihiv region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The settlements of Mykhaylivske, Mala Rybytsia, Prokhody, Myropilske, Novodmytrivka, Uhrody in the Sumy region were hit by air strikes.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out 4 assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Zahryzove.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked 21 times near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Nadia, Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Nove, Novyi Mir, Kolodiazi, and in the direction of Hrekivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 15 occupants' attempts to advance in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Andriivka, and Chasiv Yar. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked five times near Druzhba, Dachne, Diliivka, and in the area of Toretsk, two of the engagements did not end.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 40 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Zoria, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, and Nova Poltavka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have stopped 33 attacks, seven combat engagements are still ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk came under air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked 10 times near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Vile Pole and in the direction of Odradne and Bahatyry. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. Novopil was attacked by unguided aerial missiles.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy carried out air strikes on Huliaipol.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the areas of Stepove, Lobkove, and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack. Tomaryne was hit by an air strike.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy has carried out three air strikes since the beginning of the day, dropping a total of five guided aerial bombs on our troops' positions and populated areas and firing 157 artillery rounds, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.