Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the beginning of war - about 953,190 people (+1,230 per day), 10,732 tanks, 27,136 artillery systems, 22,364 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 953,190 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about/about 953190 (+1230) people,

tanks - 10732 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles - 22364 (+11) units

artillery systems - 27136 (+45) units,

MLRS - 1375 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1148 (+2) units

aircraft - 370 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 34401 (+112),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 46750 (+139) units,

special equipment - 3869 (+0)

