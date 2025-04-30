Operators of FPV drones "Kryla Omega" destroyed Russian D-20 howitzer. VIDEO

FPV drone operators of the "Wings of Omega" special unit continue to carry out precision strikes on enemy equipment. This time, a well-aimed strike destroyed a Soviet-era D-20 howitzer used by Russian forces to shell positions of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

