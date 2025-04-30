871 13
Almost 600,000 enemy casualties in 1 year and 4 months – Syrskyi. VIDEO
The enemy’s manpower losses over the past year and four months have reached nearly 600,000 (591,950), according to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
He noted that the Defence Forces continue to eliminate Russian occupiers, bringing Ukraine closer to a just peace.
"I thank our soldiers for their resilience and effective combat performance. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi wrote.
