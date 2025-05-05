72nd SMB received 900 drones modified for brigade’s needs from Kyiv community – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has delivered 900 FPV drones, modified to meet the specific needs of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, to Ukrainian troops. In total, the capital's community has provided the brigade with 2,200 UAVs since the beginning of the year.

Klytschko announced this on his official Telegram channel, as reported by Censor.NET.

"I handed over another batch of much-needed aid to our defenders on the front line on behalf of the people of Kyiv. The soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians, who are currently holding one of the hottest sectors in Donbas, received 900 more FPV drones. These drones have been specially modified based on the brigade's request. This year alone, Kyiv has already provided them with 1,300 UAVs — 500 in January and 800 in March," Klitschko wrote.

He added that with the latest delivery, the total number of FPV drones donated by Kyiv residents to the brigade has reached 2,200.

"Since the beginning of 2025, the capital has allocated UAH 45 million from the city budget to the 72nd Brigade. These funds are for equipment and the urgent needs of the military. We will continue to help our military, constantly looking for any opportunities to do so," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that in 2025, the capital allocated more than UAH 5.5 billion from its budget to support the defense forces. Last year, Kyiv allocated UAH 10 billion to help the defenders, the largest amount among all regions.