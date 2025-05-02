Killed 11 people: citizen of Uzbekistan was sentenced in Kyiv. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, a 38-year-old Uzbek citizen who committed 11 murders over the course of 6 years was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Thus, he took the lives of 3 women and 8 men. He tried to kill another victim, but failed to complete his plan.

The man's victims were mostly people of no fixed abode, whom he met, drank alcohol with, and then killed.

"Their bodies were found, but it was extremely difficult to establish the circumstances and causes of death. The convict was detained in Kyiv in January 2024. He entered a flower shop in the Holosiivskyi district and stabbed the shop assistant more than 30 times. He then took her gold jewellery and fled. The man confessed to this murder and began to tell in detail about similar crimes," the statement said.

In 2018, he was working at a market in Kharkiv, where he killed an acquaintance with an axe, hitting him more than 30 times on the head and torso. He threw the ax, documents and phone into the oven, taking the victim's money. After that, he left for Kyiv.

In August 2019, after drinking alcohol together, he killed a homeless man he had previously known near the "Demiivska" metro station. The convict kicked and punched him repeatedly, then grabbed a stone and hit him 8 times on the head.

In early September 2019, a foreigner saw his old acquaintance, who was homeless, sleeping on the ground. The day before, they had had a verbal conflict, so the convict, having found a piece of concrete nearby, hit his friend on the head with it. The victim died from the injuries.

In January 2020, after drinking alcohol with three men - a father and his sons - in the basement of a house in the Obolon district, the convict strangled them one by one with a trouser belt while they were sleeping.

At the end of June 2021, in Sviatoshynskyi district, the convict approached a janitor and hit him on the head. When he fell down and lost consciousness, he planned to finish him off, but saw people nearby, so he stole the money and left the city. The victim did not report the attack to the police.

In June 2023, after meeting and drinking alcohol together on the territory of the "Babyn Yar" tract, the convict strangled a woman with his hands.

In early July 2023, near the "Pochaina" metro station, the man met his fellow countryman. They went to celebrate their acquaintance, and then the convict took a piece of the sheet on which the victim was sleeping and made a noose out of it to make the murder look like a suicide.

A few days later, in the Obolon district, he strangled a woman who had asked him for help in finding out the route she needed to take.

In mid-July 2023, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, the convict met an elderly man in a supermarket, whom he took to an abandoned building and strangled with a denim cloth. After that, he threw garbage at the body of the deceased.

"The perpetrator remembered each victim well and hoped that detailed stories and confessions would mitigate the sentence. The court, taking into account the arguments of the prosecutors, assessed the evidence provided and found the man guilty of the crimes and imposed the maximum sentence," the Prosecutor General's Office summed up.

Read more: Three minors killed 19-year-old boy in Ivano-Frankivsk - National Police










