Photographer strangled model in Kyiv: both were Russian citizens who were wanted by police. PHOTO

A man who strangled his flatmate to death was detained in Kyiv. Both are Russian citizens.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"A male photographer and his model flatmate rented a photo studio in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There they used drugs and alcohol, staying overnight in the studio. During this leisure time, the suspect strangled the 21-year-old woman. In the morning, the owner of the premises found the dead model and her flatmate nearby," the statement said.

The suspect faces 7 to 15 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office noted that the man and his flatmate were Russian citizens who were wanted there.

