Murder of 19-year-old man in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement officers served two minors with suspicion notices. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to two 14-year-olds involved in the murder of a 19-year-old local resident of Ivano-Frankivsk. The procedural status of the third participant, a 15-year-old juvenile, is currently being decided.

"On 16 April, around two in the morning, police found the body of a 19-year-old man with signs of violent death. Investigators seized material evidence from the scene, which has already been sent for expert examination," the police said.

It is noted that the police identified the persons involved in a particularly serious crime in a matter of minutes. We are talking about two 14-year-old local teenagers.

According to the investigation, the minors deliberately deceived the victim and lured him into a forested park area with the intent to commit a particularly serious crime. It was established that the minors inflicted bodily injuries on the victim while descending from the Vovchynets Hills. They then took possession of his personal belongings and hid the body in the forest.

Investigators are charging the detained criminals with a criminal offence stipulated by paragraphs 4, 12, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and have served them with notices of suspicion.

"Investigators are charging the minors with premeditated murder committed by a group of people with particular cruelty," the National Police said.

The procedural status of the third participant, a 15-year-old minor, is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The police added that investigative actions are aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the role of each of the detainees.

