In Ivano-Frankivsk, three men who beat military man were detained - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained three attackers who had beaten a combatant in Ivano-Frankivsk the day before, on 11 September. The issue of serving them with a notice of suspicion and choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Censor.NET reports .

The day before, a video of three young men attacking and beating a soldier from behind was posted online.

What is known about the beating of the soldier?

The police said that the conflict occurred after the 40-year-old soldier approached three men aged 26, 21 and 17 with a request to lend him money for his own needs. The young men reacted aggressively. A verbal conflict arose between them and the combatant, which escalated into a fight.

"The police immediately arrived at the scene, interviewed witnesses and identified the victim. The 40-year-old serviceman, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk, was found at his place of residence. He was taken to a medical facility. Doctors diagnosed him with numerous bruises to his head and body," the statement said.

The police also found out that a passer-by who saw the soldier being beaten and tried to stand up for him was injured in the clash. The resident was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Detention of the attackers

The police know that the 26-year-old offender has already been prosecuted for a property crime.

The offenders pleaded guilty. The 26- and 21-year-old offenders were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





The issue of serving the three defendants with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being decided. This offence is punishable by up to four years in prison.

