Beating of war veteran in Smila: measure of restraint in form of mandatory detention was chosen for suspect

On September 11, the Smila City District Court granted the petition of police and prosecutors and imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail on the defendant in the case of beating a military officer in Smila.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

The press service reminds that, following a series of search operations, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the beating of a war veteran and extortion of money from him in Smila, Cherkasy region.

The day before, in the town of Smila in Cherkasy region, local crime kingpin Vadym Dolotenko beat war veteran Anatolii Honcharenko. Read more about the story of the beating of a military man in the Cherkasy region by following the link.

Earlier it was reported that police detained a suspect in the beating of a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, and opened criminal proceedings under four articles.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that an investigation had been launched into the possible inaction of local police officers in the situation with the beating of a war veteran in Smila.

Later, another person involved in the case of beating a veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, was suspected.

