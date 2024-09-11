Metropolitan Klyment, who is member of AFU, was attacked near St Michael’s Cathedral. National Police is establishing circumstances of incident (updated). PHOTO

Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances of the incident involving the clergyman in the centre of the capital. According to media reports, unknown persons attacked and beat Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea.

The attack on the clergyman was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, the police discovered the information today while monitoring social media. In particular, one of the telegram channels stated that three unidentified persons near St Michael's Cathedral attacked a representative of the church, who is also a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"The incident has been registered and is being checked. An investigative team has arrived at the scene to talk to the victim and clarify all the circumstances. We will provide additional information later," the National Police said.

As journalist Khrystyna Yatskiv later reported on Facebook, unknown persons attacked Metropolitan Klyment of Simferopol and Crimea.

"The bishop and a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came to Kyiv to the ‘Crimean Platform’, but was beaten yesterday at about 23:00 in the centre of the capital by unknown persons," she said.

"Around 23:00 he was walking towards St Michael's Monastery, where he has a cell. Three people near the monastery stopped him and started beating him. He claims that in order for the priest to stop, one of the three said: ‘Bishop, bless me!’ Therefore, according to Klyment, the attack was planned. This is also evidenced by the fact that the attack was carried out in a place where there were no surveillance cameras," journalist Andriy Tsaplienko said.

