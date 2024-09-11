Suspect in beating of war veteran in Smila is detained - National Police. VIDEO

Police detained a suspect in the beating of a war veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region, and opened criminal proceedings under four articles.

Where was the suspect detained?

As noted, the 28-year-old man was hiding from law enforcement in a hotel in Cherkasy region. He is currently detained with the participation of police special forces. In the near future, the court will choose a measure of restraint against him - the investigation, in agreement with the prosecutor's office, is requesting a custodial sentence.

Searches of the suspect

"In addition, searches were conducted at the suspect's place of residence, as a result of which drugs and weapons were seized. As a result of the investigative actions, the investigators additionally registered in the URPI the fact of illegal possession of weapons and drugs (under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Also, the police are investigating criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed by a group of persons) and Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion), under which the defendant was served a procedural notice of suspicion on 10 September 2024.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 12 years in prison.

It is recalled that the leadership of the Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy region has launched an internal investigation into the actions of police officers. The head of the police department No. 2 of the Cherkasy District Police Department has been suspended from duty.

Police launched criminal proceedings and an internal investigation into the beating of a serviceman in the city of Smila.