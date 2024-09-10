Beating of serviceman in Smila: attacker was served notice of suspicion and put on wanted list

The person who beat the soldier in the city of Smila, Cherkasy region, was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspect is charged with extortion and hooliganism (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As he is hiding from the investigation, he has been put on the wanted list.

Read more: Lubinets calls for thorough investigation into beating and death of mobilized man in Zakarpattia

"Prosecutors filed a motion with the court to detain the suspect and bring him to court to choose a measure of restraint in the form of detention. Based on the results of the analysis of the published video and information, it was established that on 3 September 2024, a conflict between the men occurred in the city of Smila, combined with extortion. During this conflict, a serviceman was injured. The soldier was recognised as a victim in criminal proceedings," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region had launched an internal investigation into the actions of police officers.

Read more about the story of the beating of a serviceman in the Cherkasy region here.