Lubinets calls for thorough investigation into beating and death of mobilized man in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia region, the number of appeals regarding illegal actions of representatives of the TCR and SS has increased.

This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Thus, a citizen of Ukraine appealed to my Representative in the Zakarpattia region, who in her appeal reported the illegal, in her opinion, detention of her father by the TCR and SS employees and the beating that led to his death," the ombudsman wrote on his telegram channel.

He emphasized that this case requires an immediate, comprehensive and impartial investigation. Currently, the criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 128 of the Criminal Code (negligent grievous or moderate bodily harm) has been registered in the URPTI (Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations).

"In order to clarify all the circumstances of the case, I sent a request to the Prosecutor General. If violations are found, I will demand that the guilty officials be brought to justice, regardless of their ranks, titles and positions. Justice must be restored, and all those responsible must be punished accordingly!" - emphasized Lubinets.

