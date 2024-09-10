Beating of war veteran in Smila: Investigation into possible inaction of local police has been launched - Klymenko

The head of the National Police has already reported the first results of an internal investigation into the beating of a war veteran in Smila, Cherkasy region.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in Smila is shameful. No one has the right to humiliate veterans. Everything that happened will receive a proper and tough response from law enforcement. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated. All the facts will be established," the minister stressed.

Klymenko said that the head of the National Police had already reported on the first results and that an "internal investigation into the actions (or rather, possible inaction) of local police officers" had been launched.

"Every day, Ukraine resists a cruel enemy thanks to the bravery of our Defence and Security Forces, all our soldiers. And each of our soldiers, all our people deserve respect and the rule of law. This is how it should be," he concluded.

