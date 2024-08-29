Consequences of Russian attack on Cherkasy region: Fire at private enterprise was extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescuers extinguished a 2,700 sq m fire that broke out on the territory of the company in Cherkasy as a result of a morning enemy attack on 29 August.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that 75 rescuers and 21 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the liquidation.

According to the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, there were no casualties.

Air defense forces killed a total of eight "Shaheds" in the region, he added.

