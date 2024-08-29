Explosions occurred in Cherkasy region at night: fire broke out at private enterprise
On the night of 29 August, explosions occurred in the Cherkasy region. Before that, local authorities warned of increased danger.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military District Administration, Ihor Taburets.
"A fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise in the regional centre as a result of falling debris. Its elimination is underway. Emergency services are working," the statement said.
