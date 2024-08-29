Enemy UAV attack on Kyiv; debris fell in three districts (updated)

On the night of 29 August, Russian aggressors launched a new attack on Kyiv. At first, they launched drones along several routes, then missiles were added.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko.

Explosions were heard in the capital as a result of air defence. In the Dniprovskyi district, the wreckage of a downed drone fell on a playground between houses, causing no damage or injuries.

In Holosiivskyi district, the debris fell on a residential area, damaging windows and doors in an apartment building.

In the Desnianskyi district of the city, preliminary, the debris fell on the territory of a private household. There is no information about the victims.

"In the Desnianskyi district, where the drone wreckage fell, a gazebo in a cottage community is on fire. Rescuers are on their way to the scene," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

